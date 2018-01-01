Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Storm Update: Rockland Schools Announce Closures, Delayed Starts
news

Cuomo Proposes New Name For Stewart

Sam Barron
Facebook @sambarrondv Email me Read More Stories
Gov. Cuomo wants to rename Stewart Airport.
Gov. Cuomo wants to rename Stewart Airport. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to expand and rebrand Stewart International Airport.

The governor wants the Port Authority to spend $34 million to build a permanent U.S. Customs and Border Protection federal inspection station to allow the airport to expand its international service.  Stewart currently flies to Norway, Ireland, Northern Ireland, and Scotland. The airport currently uses a temporary federal inspection station.

Cuomo also wants to rename the airport "New York International at Stewart Field."

"By transforming Stewart Airport into a state-of-the-art transportation destination, we are providing an inviting gateway to the region and supercharging an economic engine for the entire Mid-Hudson Valley," Governor Cuomo said. "This international transportation hub will provide a world-class passenger experience, attract new visitors and businesses and continue to move the Mid-Hudson Valley forward."

Cuomo said the airport's name does not tell travelers where the airport is geographically located.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.