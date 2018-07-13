DMX In Prison: First Photos Released Show Rapper Flabbier, Grayer

One of the first photos released of Westchester rapper DMX from prison shows him heavier and grayer -- which some fans believe may be a good sign.

The once-muscular Earl Simmons has a pot belly and gray hair in the photo published by The Jasmine Brand .

Some fans say the additional weight could simply come from no longer using cocaine and crack .

Simmons was sentenced in March to a year in federal prison after pleading guilty last year in U.S. District Court in Manhattan to ducking $1.7 million in taxes.

The judge at the time called Simmons "a good man" who deserved less than the five years that federal prosecutors sought but still needed punishment for a "brazen and blatant" crime.

There's no parole in the federal system, meaning the father of 15 will have to serve out just about all of his sentence.

DMX is a Mount Vernon native who grew up in Yonkers. He lived near the Bedford border on McLain Street in Mount Kisco with now-estranged wife Tashera Simmons before putting the home into foreclosure in 2016 after filing for bankruptcy.

