Driver's Sentencing In Crash That Killed Rockland Couple Tops News

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. -- A 24-year-old Nanuet man was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison for killing a New City couple in a car crash in June while he was high on Xanax and other drugs. Click here to read the story.
In other news this past week (Click on the link to read entire story):
- When Police Chief Philip Mattracion responded to a murder-suicide in the Hudson Valley Village of Ellenville Thursday morning, he never expected to find one that one of his closest friends had shot and killed two people and then turned the gun on himself.
- Two people were injured and a family dog is missing following a fire that destroyed a Pearl River home, according to the Orangetown Police Department.
- Retired FDNY Lt. Joseph Stach Jr. of Valley Cottage, died of 9/11 related cancer on Sunday, Jan. 7. He was 51.
- Rockland County Executive Ed Day announced the county is suing two men who they allege illegally occupied and rented property that had been foreclosed.
