Driver's Sentencing In Crash That Killed Rockland Couple Tops News

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. -- A 24-year-old Nanuet man was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison for killing a New City couple in a car crash in June while he was high on Xanax and other drugs. Click here to read the story.

