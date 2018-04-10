Drug Take-Back Day Will Be Held At Five Rockland Locations

Rockland is once again offering residents the opportunity to empty their medicine cabinets of unused prescription drugs before they fall into the wrong hands, County Executive Ed Day announced.

Another National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 28 at the pharmacies listed below.

“This is an easy way to get rid of medications you no longer need so that they don’t fall into the wrong hands,” Day said. “Disposing of medications, you no longer need by handing them over to the proper authorities also protects the environment by keeping prescription drugs out of our water supply.”

The event is part of the National Drug Take Back day initiated by the federal Drug Enforcement Agency.

According to the DEA, the initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows year after year that the majority of misused and abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including someone else’s medication being stolen from the home medicine cabinet.

In addition, flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash both pose potential safety and health hazards.

Last year, the Drug Take-Back was extremely successful collecting almost 38,000 pounds of drugs.

Participating pharmacies include:

New City: CVS Pharmacy, 280 South Main Street

Bardonia: CVS Pharmacy, 300 Route 304

Garnerville: CVS Pharmacy, 12 West Ramapo Road

Spring Valley: Walgreens, 208 East Route 59

Nyack: Walgreens, 16 Route 59

For more information visit the DEA website here .

