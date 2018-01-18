Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Teacher Who Lives In Rockland Charged With Sexual Assaulting Student
DWI Motorist Driving Wrong Way On I-87 Ramp Tops Rockland News

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A Nanuet man was arrested after driving the wrong way on Exit 11 on the New York State Thruway.
A Nanuet man was arrested after driving the wrong way on Exit 11 on the New York State Thruway. Photo Credit: Google Maps

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. -- A man was busted driving with a blood-alcohol content nearly triple the legal limit after being spotted by a police officer going the wrong way on a New York Thruway exit ramp in Rockland County. Click here to read the story.

In other news this past week (Click on the link to read entire story):

