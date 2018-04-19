European Tourists' Visit To Area Prompts Measles Warning

Three locations in New York City and the Hudson Valley may have been exposed to measles, according to state health officials.

Anyone who visited these locations on the listed dates may have been exposed, state health officials said:

Watchtower Education Center, Watchtower, Driver, Patterson (Tuesday, April 17, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.)

Watchtower World Headquarters, Kings Drive, Tuxedo Park (Monday, April 16, between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.)

Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on New Jersey Avenue, Brooklyn (Sunday, April 15, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.)

Symptoms appear about 10 to 12 days after a person is exposed to measles. The first symptoms are usually:

Fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red watery eyes

Rash

Small red spots, some of which are slightly raised

Spots and bumps in tight clusters give the skin a splotchy red appearance.

Usually appears 2 to 4 days after the fever begins and lasts 5 to 6 days.

Begins at the hairline, moves to the face and neck, down the body and then to the arms and legs.

The risk of developing measles is low for anyone who has been vaccinated or is immune, officials said.

Those individuals without immunity, or who are not sure if they have been vaccinated, should contact their health-care provider if they develop measles symptoms, the health department said.

