Ex-Ramapo Attorney Troodler Receives Probation

Disbarred Ramapo attorney Aaron Troodler was handed a sentence of 18 months of supervised release and a $20,000 fine Tuesday in exchange for his testimony against former Ramapo Supervisor Christopher St. Lawrence.

U.S. District Court Judge Cathy Seibel, who imposed the sentence early in the morning, also ruled the former town attorney must pay at least $15,000 of the fine up front, then $550 a month until the debt is paid.

Troodler, who now lives in Pennsylvania and cares for his children, apologized for his part in the fraud case, in which St. Lawerence was found guilty of 20 counts of securities fraud and conspiracy and sentenced to two-and-half-years in prison in December.

Seibel's sentence is less than recommended by the U.S. Probation office which included a $25,000 fine for his guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to commit securities and wire fraud, and one count of securities fraud.

Troodler, 42, testified against St. Lawrence, helping to send him to prison for the rigging of the town's financial books in order to receive lower rates on bonds to finance a $58 million baseball stadium in Pomona, a housing complex on Elm Street, and other town projects through the Ramapo Local Development Corp.

St. Lawrence who was sentenced to two-and-half-years in prison in December, is scheduled to turn himself in March unless the judge allows his to remain free during the appeals process.

Troodler still faces possible financial penalties from the SEC.

