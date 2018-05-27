Father, Son Charged With Child Sex Abuse In Separate Area Incidents

An investigation into a 29-year-old who allegedly engaged in sexual acts with a minor led to the arrest of his father, who also allegedly had sexual contact with a different minor in a separate incident, at the same Hudson Valley residence according to state police investigators.

The New York State Police Troop F Orange County Child Abuse Unit announced the arrest of Jose Alfredo Enriquez-Sanchez of Newburgh this week, following an investigation that determined he allegedly sexually abused one child under the age of 13 and another under the age of 17.

Enriquez-Sanchez was arrested on Tuesday and charged with a felony count of first-degree sexual abuse, as well as third-degree sexual abuse, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, all misdemeanors.

During the same joint investigation by state police and the Orange County Child Protective Services, it was determined that allegedly, Enriquez-Sanchez’s father, Jose Alfredo Sanchez, 45, who lives in the same home, also allegedly abused another child who was under the age of 13. He was also arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Enriquez-Sanchez was remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond. Sanchez was also remanded, in lieu of $15,000 cash or $30,000 bond. Both men are due back in Newburgh City Court next month to answer the charges.

