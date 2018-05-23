Feel It? Small Earthquake Reported In Hillcrest

Did you feel it?

If you did, you're one of just a few.

A small magnitude 1.8 earthquake was recorded in Rockland on Friday, marking the second earthquake in the Hudson Valley this year.

The quake was reported at 4:22 p.m. with its epicenter in Hillcrest and with a depth of 5 kilometers.

An earthquake must register a magnitude of 2.0 or more for a significant number of people to feel it.

In February, a 2.2 magnitude earthquake was reported near the Northern Westchester/Putnam about 3 miles north, northwest of Mohegan Lake.

A magnitude 1.3 earthquake occurred in April 2017 between Lake Carmel and Beacon.

