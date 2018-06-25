Contact Us
date 2018-06-25
Ramapo Daily Voice

Former Teacher's Aide Sentenced For Raping Boy In Area

Zak Failla
Joe Lombardi
Mary Thompson
Mary Thompson Photo Credit: Orange County District Attorney's Office

A former teacher’s aide from the Hudson Valley is heading to prison after being found guilty of having sexual intercourse and oral sex with a minor under the age of 17.

Montgomery resident Mary Thompson was sentenced in Orange County Court to six years in state prison and post-release supervision after being found guilty of having twice engaged in sexual intercourse and oral sex with the child.

At trial, it was argued that on Feb. 17 and Feb. 20 of 2017, Thompson took the minor to a motel room, where they spent the night and engaged in sexual acts.

Thompson, 46, was found guilty at trial of two counts each of third-degree rape, third-degree criminal sexual act and endangering the welfare of a child. She had been employed as a teacher’s aide at the time of the incidents, though Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler noted that her dealings with the minor were not alleged to have been related to her employment.

“This defendant took advantage of a teenager, and knowingly acted in a manner that she knew would be injurious to his mental and moral welfare,” the DA said in a statement. “For that conduct, she deserved to be sentenced to state prison. It is disturbing that someone who committed these crimes was a teacher’s aide at the time.”

