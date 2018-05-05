Contact Us
Four Women Accuse NY Attorney General Schneiderman Of Physical Abuse

Joe Lombardi
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has been accused of physical abuse while in romantic relationships by four women, the New Yorker reported Monday night.

The four say Schneiderman slapped them and choked them, sometimes requiring the women to seek medical attention. Two women, Michelle Manning Barish and Tanya Selvaratnam, went on the record by name, saying Schneiderman "threatened to kill them if they broke up with him."

Schneiderman, who has been an advocate against sexual misconduct, denied the allegations, saying, "In the privacy of intimate relationships, I have engaged in role-playing and other consensual sexual activity. I have not assaulted anyone. I have never engaged in nonconsensual sex, which is a line I would not cross.”

You can read The New Yorker story here.

