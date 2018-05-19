Hudson Valley Officials Call For Action To End Mail Thefts

In the wake of several instances involving stolen mail in the area, elected officials in the area are calling on the United States Postal Service to address the incidents.

Officials including Rep. Nita Lowey, Sen. Chuck Schumer, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Rep. Eliot Engel and Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney sent a letter on Tuesday to United States Postmaster General Megan Brennan calling for the Postal Service to address theft of mail across the region.

In the letter, the officials highlighted incidents of stolen mail that resulted in financial fraud and identity theft in the Hudson Valley. “From missing payments to emptied bank accounts after thieves ‘wash’ checks pulled from collection boxes, mail theft threatens the livelihood of constituents.”

“These thefts occur daily, rapidly and significantly decreasing the reliability of the Postal Service,” they wrote. “These widespread incidents cost our constituents large sums of money and much time to remedy, not to mention the confidence and peace of mind that the Postal Service prides itself on providing.

"Mail theft threatens the livelihood of our constituents and impacts our most vulnerable populations. These thefts occur daily, rapidly and significantly decreasing the reliability of the Postal Service. Thieves are not only ' fishing ' mail out of collection boxes, but are stealing the entire mailbox or using keys acquired from postal employees."

Over the weekend, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. called on New York officials to pressure the USPS to “focus its attention and manpower on ending the rash of mail theft in communities throughout the county.”

Recently, a pair were busted with more than 100 pieces of stolen mail, and a duo in Yonkers were caught on video actively stealing from city mailboxes.

"Thieves use stolen mail to commit financial fraud and identity theft," the Members wrote.

