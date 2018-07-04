Hudson Valley Woman Sexually Assaulted By Uber Driver, Police Say

A 26-year-old Uber driver who sexually assaulted a Westchester woman on a ride home from NYC has been arrested for the attack, according to the Rye Brook Police.

The attack occurred on Friday, June 8 when the 39-year-old woman hailed an Uber for a ride home from Manhattan after being out with friends in the city, said Rye Brook Det. Sgt. Terence Wilson.

Because it was so late, the woman fell asleep in the vehicle and woke up when she felt a hand going up her leg, Wilson said.

"The woman looked over and the driver, Iqbal Hussain, was sitting next to her in the backseat and had his hand up her leg," Wilson said.

When the woman tried to fend off the sexual attack, Hussain, who had pulled over on the Hutchinson River Parkway before getting in the backseat, then try to restrain her with such force that he ended up fracturing her shoulder, he said.

When the woman continued to fight, Hussain, of the Bronx, strangely got out of the backseat and back into the driver's seat and took the woman home as if nothing had happened, Wilson said.

After dropping her at home, the woman called the police the next morning and reported the crime. Since then, the department has been investigating the crime and tracking down Hussain.

"We've been itching to arrest him after tracking him down in the Bronx," Wilson said.

The detective said the investigation into the attack is continuing as the department fears there may be additional victims out there.

Following his arrest on Tuesday, Hussain was charged with assault and forcible touching, both misdemeanors, and Wilson said he could face more charges.

Hussain was released on $500 bail and is scheduled to appear in Rye Town Court on July 11.

