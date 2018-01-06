Injuries Reported In Raging Rockland Fire

This story has been updated.

Two roads were closed as a fire that destroyed a house broke out in Pearl River with two reported injuries, according to the Orangetown Police Department.

Orangeburg Road and Pearl River were closed to allow first responders room to battle the large-scale fire that started around 4:15 p.m. Monday, with a reported partial building collapse at 314 Orangeburg Road, officials said.

EMS officials have been requested for one burn victim and one firefighter injury, according to sources.

