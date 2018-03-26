Kennedys Win Hospital Defamation Lawsuit; Settled For Nearly $200K

A highly publicized nearly six-year-old defamation lawsuit was settled this week in favor of Douglas and Molly Kennedy of Chappaqua.

The Kennedys countersued Northern Westchester Hospital, two of its nurses and the husband of one of the nurses.

The couple's lawsuit followed Kennedy's acquittal of child endangerment and harassment charges stemming from a Jan. 7, 2012 altercation at the hospital in Mount Kisco.

The hospital did not comment. The Kennedys also declined to comment.

Kennedy, son of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, is a reporter for Fox News.

The nurses said they were attempting to prevent Kennedy from leaving the maternity ward with his 2-day-old son, Bo, after Kennedy reportedly told hospital staff that he wanted to take the baby outside for fresh air.

