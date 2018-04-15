Contact Us
Know It? Loose German Shepherd Found In Ramapo

Zak Failla
The Ramapo Police Department is hoping to reunite this German Shepherd with its family. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
The Ramapo Police Department is hoping to reunite this German Shepherd with its family. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Police in Ramapo are hopeful of the public’s assistance in reuniting a lost dog with its family in Sloatsburg.

The Ramapo Police Department assisted with a lost German Shepherd who was found wandering in the area of Johnsontown Road early on Wednesday morning. The dog has since been transported to the Hi-Tor Animal Care Center in Pomona for safekeeping.

Anyone who may recognize the dog or knows its owners can contact the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-2400 or Hi-Tor by calling (845) 354-7900. This information

