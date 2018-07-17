Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Seen Him Or His Car? Alert Issued For Missing Area Man
news

Man Admits To Gunpoint Robbery Of Rockland Convenience Store

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
David Molina, 31
David Molina, 31 Photo Credit: Rockland County District Attorney's Office

A 31-year-old man pleaded guilty to walking into a convenience store with a sawed-off shotgun and demanding money in exchange for 10 years in prison.

David Molina of Stony Point entered his plea Thursday to felony robbery in the January robbery of an Exxon convenience store, said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas P. Zugibe.

The robbery took place around 6 a.m. on Jan. 6. when Molina walked into the Exxon convenience store, located at 118 Route 9W, Haverstraw. He was wearing dark clothing, a hat and a mask covering his face, the DA's office said.

During the crime, the DA's office said Molina brandished a sawed-off shotgun and demanded money. Molina and the cashier then struggled over the shotgun, before he fled with cash from the register.

“In pleading guilty, the defendant admitted to the early morning armed robbery of a North Rockland gas station," said Zugibe. "It is fortunate that no one was seriously injured during this brazen act. The defendant will now spend a decade behind bars as punishment for this crime and to protect society.”

Molina has been held in the Rockland County Jail since his arrest.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 16.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.