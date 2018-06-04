Man Admits To Robbing Three Area Businesses

An Orange County man faces up to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to robbing three area businesses at gunpoint.

John Elliott, 30, of Woodbury, pled guilty Wednesday to two counts of robbery in connection with three robberies he committed in the town of Monroe between December 2016 and December 2017, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.

Elliott was accused of entering entered the Charming Charlie women’s store in Monroe on Dec. 23, 2016, displayed a gun and demanded money. The staff at the store gave Elliott more than $900 in cash.

Similarly, on Feb. 14, Elliott entered the Edible Arrangements store in Monroe and displayed a gun and got away with more than $1,300 in cash, the DA's Office said.

He also robbed a Sallies Beauty Supplies in Monroe on Dec. 13, 2017, again at gunpoint, getting away with more than $300 in cash.

“People are entitled to feel secure in their places of business, as well as in their homes,” said Hoovler, “And people who violate that security deserves to be punished. This defendant violated that security, not only at gunpoint or under the threat of a gun, but multiple times. Orange County’s citizens can feel just a bit safer while the defendant is in custody for more than the next decade.”

Hoovler commended Senior Assistant District Attorney Leah Canton and Assistant District Attorney Eric Parker for their prosecution of the case.

