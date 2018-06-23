Man Pleads Guilty To Fatal Stabbing Of House Guest

A 44-year-old Orange County man faces 20 years in state prison after pleading guilty to stabbing and killing a man who was staying at his home.

Christopher Smith, 44, of the Town of Newburgh, pled guilty Monday to stabbing the man in the neck with a knife and then buried him in a planter in front of his home.

The man's remains were found after the New York State Police received a report from the deceased man’s family on June 30, 2017, that he was missing, said Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.

As a result of an investigation into the man’s disappearance, on Oct. 24, 2017, members of the state police discovered the man’s remains buried in the planter.

“The unlawful taking of another human life is among the worst crimes that one can commit,” said Hoovler, “and the likelihood of killing increases dramatically when a person chooses to use a weapon. I only hope that the recovery of the victim’s body and this guilty plea will bring some measure of closure to the victim’s family.”

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Steven Goldberg and Eliza Filipowski.

