Man Pleads Guilty To Felony For Hit-Run That Injured Area Child

A Hudson Valley man has pleaded guilty to driving a fish delivery truck into an 8-year-old boy before fleeing the scene, leaving him with severe injuries in the middle of the road.

Kiryas Joel resident Yudah Zimmerman, 24, pleaded guilty to a felony for his role in a hit-and-run crash that left the child hospitalized for more than a week in 2016, before he took off in the truck without reporting the crash to authorities.

Zimmerman will face up to six months in the Orange County Jail, as well as several years of probation after pleading guilty to leaving the scene of an accident without reporting it.

On Nov. 9, 2016, while serving as a fish deliveryman, Zimmerman struck the child, leaving him with a lacerated liver, fractured pubic bone, fractured eye orbit a fractured nasal bone and a lung contusion. He spent nine days in the Westchester Medical Center, where he was treated.

A yearlong investigation into the incident led to the arrest and indictment of Zimmerman last year, officials said. Zimmerman is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 24 in Orange County.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.