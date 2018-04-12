Man Who Threatened Rockland School Had 9 Guns, Bump Stock, Police Say

This story has been updated.

A 32-year-old man who left a series of threatening phone messages for a staff member at a Rockland County school that he attended in 2002 was arrested after police found nine illegal guns and bump stock at his home on Long Island, the Clarkstown and Suffolk police departments announced Sunday afternoon.

The Clarkstown Police Department received a report of a suspicious incident on Saturday, April 14, possibly involving a threat to a staff member, at the Summit School located at 339 N. Broadway in Upper Nyack. The school is for students with emotional and behavioral special needs.

The responding Clarkstown PD patrol officer interviewed a 45-year-old male school employee who stated that he received six messages on the school’s voicemail system from the former student of the school.

The former student caller was later identified as Robert Csak of Lindenhurst in Suffolk County.

Although the messages were accidentally erased, the staff member who had heard the messages, relayed to the officer that he was concerned for the safety of the students and staff and also questioned the well-being of the caller, Clarkstown Police said.

The Clarkstown Police officer contacted Suffolk County Police Department with the information and requested they conduct a welfare check on the caller.

Suffolk County Police Department discovered the nine guns during the welfare check on Saturday night, leading to the arrest of Csak, a pizza delivery man. The guns included an assault-style weapon with an illegal bump stock as well as hundreds of high-capacity magazines, Suffolk Police said.

Csak was charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

A police investigation revealed Csak felt slighted by the school staff member from an incident in 2002 and was carrying a grudge.

"This is another example of schools identifying a potential problem and law enforcement agencies leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the safety of students and staff is paramount," Clarkstown Police Chief Raymond McCullagh said. "I want to thank Clarkstown Police Officer Tim Hodges and all of the men and women of the Suffolk County Police Department who worked on this case, bringing a successful conclusion to a potentially lethal incident”.

