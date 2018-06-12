Massive Area Drug Sweep Results In 50 Arrests

In a massive drug sweep, 50 people were arrested for criminal sale of a controlled substance, among other charges, during raids performed by multiple agencies as part of an enforcement action titled “Joint Endeavor."

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced the large-scale bust Thursday during a press conference, saying the action focused on the trafficking of trafficking fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and prescription medications throughout Orange County.

At the press conference, Hoovler was joined by New York State Police Major Pierce Gallagher, Orange County Sheriff Carl DuBois, City of Newburgh Police Chief Doug Solomon, City of Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden, Town of Newburgh Police Chief Bruce Campbell, Town of Montgomery Police Chief Arnold Amthor, Town of Deerpark Police Chief Richard Sztyndor, Town of Wallkill Police Chief Robert Hertman, Town of Crawford Police Chief Dominic Blasko, Town of New Windsor Police Chief Richard Hovey, Village of Walden Police Chief Jeff Holmes, and other law enforcement officials. In addition, representatives from Orange Regional Medical Center and Cornerstone Family Healthcare attended the press conference.

During the operation, undercover police officers and informants purchased fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and prescription medications, in addition to the use of search warrants.

In addition to those charged with selling narcotics, one defendant in Port Jervis was charged with criminal nuisance, for allowing his premises to be used for narcotics trafficking. One defendant, Jarves M. Evans, 22, of Newburgh, faces up to 17 years in prison for selling over one-half ounce of cocaine. Three defendants were charged with weapon offenses.

The Orange County Task Force, which was created in 2015, is run under the supervision of a Senior Criminal Investigator from the District Attorney’s Office and a Senior Investigator from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. In addition to personnel from those agencies, the Drug Task Force is composed of police officers from other Orange County police departments.

“We are witnessing an alarming trend of increasing fatal opioid overdoses, even as prescriptions for opioid medications are falling,” said District Attorney Hoovler. “Drug dealers selling opioids, including heroin, oxycodone, and fentanyl, truly are merchants of death."

Those arrested included: Note OCDTF stands for Orange County Drug Task Force

Enrique Alayo, 44, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, New Windsor, Cocaine, OCDTF

Gabriel A Alfred, 31 of Newburgh, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, Newburgh, Heroin and cocaine, NYSP

William G Ayres, 28, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, Crawford, Heroin, OCDTF

Malcolm Boykin, 40, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, Newburgh, Cocaine, NYSP

Dillon J Brighton, 22, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, Newburgh, Cocaine, NYSP

Brittnie Bruyn, 27, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, Crawford, Heroin, OCDTF

Patricia Bush, 32, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, Port Jervis, Cocaine. Port Jervis PD

Jonathan Callwood, 28, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, Newburgh, Heroin (cocaine and revolver found in Ulster County) NYSP

Andres S Carrasco, 35, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, Middletown, Cocaine, OCDTF

Dennis J Castro, 23, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, New Windsor, Heroin, NYSP

Eddie L Cullins, 27, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, Newburgh, Heroin, NYSP

Daniel K Dally, 32, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, Slate Hill, Cocaine, OCDTF

Gelani Dixon, 25, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, Port Jervis, Cocaine. Port Jervis PD

Shaka K Eggleston, 41, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, Newburgh, Cocaine, NYSP

Jarves M Evans, 22, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, (OCDTF), and Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, NYSP, New Windsor, Crack-cocaine and Heroin, OCDTF, NYSP

Tyrone C Gantt, 36, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, Newburgh, Heroin, NYSP

Anthony Garafano, 48, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, Walden, Clonazepam, OCDTF

Samantha Giron, 34, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, Newburgh, Cocaine, OCDTF

Kenneth Graham, 28, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, Newburgh, Crack-cocaine, OCDTF

Devante Hall, 22, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, Newburgh, Heroin, Fentanyl, OCDTF

Earl S Hammonds, 61, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, Newburgh, Heroin, NYSP

Jovon J Hatchett, 40, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, Newburgh, Heroin, NYSP

Shawn Hollins, age 34, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance Third Degree, Newburgh-Cocaine, OCDTF

Samuel Labranche, 34, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, Port Jervis, Heroin, PJPD

Tyrone D Mann, 38, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, Newburgh, Cocaine, NYSP

Jorge Martinez Jr, 21, Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance and Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Newburgh, Cocaine and Revolver OCDTF

Taureen Mayshack, 35, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, Newburgh, Heroin, OCDTF

Charles A McDonald, 37, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, Newburgh, Heroin, OCDTF

Robert McNair, 57, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance and Criminal Sale of Firearm. Newburgh, Cocaine, OCDTF

Steven Miranda, 22, Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance, Criminal Possession of Weapon, Newburgh, Heroin and Pistol, NYSP

Nelda C Moore, 46, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, Newburgh, Heroin, NYSP

Marco Morales, 47, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, Newburgh, Cocaine, OCDTF

John Morris, 54, Criminal Nuisance, Port Jervis, Cocaine, PJPD

Keith Nellums, 32, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, Port Jervis, Cocaine, PJPD

William Newell, 60, Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance, Maybrook, Cocaine, OCDTF

Gerald L Perkins, 25, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, Newburgh, Cocaine, NYSP

Skeyllin Polanco-Martinez, 22, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, Newburgh, Cocaine, OCDTF

Chrishawn Rich, 28, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, Newburgh, Heroin, NYSP

Christina Roe, 23, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, Walden, Suboxone, OCDTF

Joshua J Scott, 23, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, Pine Bush, Cocaine, NYSP

Joe D Smith, 29, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, Newburgh, Heroin, NYSP

Lindale Smith, 41, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, Newburgh, Heroin, NYSP

Shelton Spence, 37, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, Port Jervis, Cocaine, PJPD

Kyra Thomas, 24, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, Newburgh. Heroin and crack-cocaine, OCDTF

Jonathan Warner, 31, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, Port Jervis, Cocaine, PJPD

Devine Williams, 31, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, Newburgh, Heroin, NYSP

Nayo M Williams, 25, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, Newburgh, Heroin, NYSP

Antwonn J Williams Jr, 23, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, New Windsor, Heroin, OCDTF

Antwonn J Williams Jr, 23, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, Newburgh, Fentanyl, and Heroin, NYSP

Nigel S Zachary, 29, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, Newburgh, Heroin, and crack-cocaine, NYSP

The operation is also still searching for two people, including Tyshawn Hargrove, 22, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, Walden-Heroin, OCDTF and Russell Knight, 39, Criminal Sale of Controlled Substance, Newburgh, Crack-cocaine, NYSP.

