Mastermind Of Fatal Brinks Robbery Denied Parole

The mastermind of the fatal 1981 Brinks robbery in Nyack has been denied patrol again by the U.S. Parole Commission.

Mutulu Shakur, 67, the stepfather of slain rapper Tupac Shakur, will have to wait until May 2020 before applying for parole again in connection with the robbery that left two Nyack police officers and an armored car guard dead, a spokesman for the U.S. Parole Commission said

The families of the men killed on Oct. 20, 1981, have been notified, the commission confirmed.

Killed that day were Nyack Sgt. Edward O'Grady and Waverly "Chipper" Brown and Brinks guard Peter Paige.

Shakur, the head of the Black Liberation Army, has been in prison for more than 30 years. He was sentenced to 60 years for operating a criminal enterprise that included the $1.6 million Brinks robbery in Rockland.

During the heist, the robbers killed Peter Paige at the Nanuet Mall in front of a bank. His partner Joseph Trombino was seriously wounded.

Following the robbery and shooting of Paige, police from across the area began a manhunt that included a roadblock at the Thruway entrance by Nyack police -- the spot where a U-Haul truck with six-armed men with high-powered weapons jumped out of the back of the vehicle and killed Brown and O'Grady and wounded Det. Arthur Keenan and Officer Brian Lennon.

Back at the mall, guard Joseph Trombino was seriously wounded. He would later survive the 1990 bombing of the World Trade Center and tragically died during the Sept. 11 attack on the Twin Towers.

Over the years, the men have never been forgotten, nor have their attackers, with many working to make sure the killers remained in jail.

Almost two years ago, Gov. Andrew Cuomo granted clemency to participant Judith Clark which made her eligible for parole. Her parole was denied in April 2017.

Shakur is being held in a high-security prison in Victorville, Calif.

