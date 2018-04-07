Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Mini-Mart Clerk Busted Selling Booze To Teen, Suffern Police Say

Zak Failla
Rockland Mini Mart in Suffern.
Rockland Mini Mart in Suffern. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 25-year-old clerk at a Suffern deli is facing charges after allegedly selling alcohol to a 17-year-old old.

The Suffern Police Department announced the arrest of the 25-year-old clerk - whose name was not released on Tuesday afternoon - from the Rockland Mini Mart on Lafayette Avenue after the minor was spotted with the alcohol.

According to police, the officer on patrol observed the teenager with alcohol in his possession in the business district of Suffern, which led to an investigation, that determined it was illegally purchased at the Mini Mart.

The clerk was arrested over the weekend and charged with underage sale of alcohol to a minor and unlawfully dealing with a minor. The teen was also charged with underage possession of alcohol. Both men have since been released and are due back in court later this month to answer the charges against them.

