Missing: Alert Issued For 60-Year-Old Rockland Man

Have you seen him?

An alert is in effect for a missing area vulnerable adult with schizophrenia who may be in need of medical attention.

George Bingham is a 60-year-old from Nanuet who was last seen wearing an olive green jacket on April 3.

He is 5-foot-6, 175 pounds, bald, with brown eyes, has no teeth, walks with a limp, and may travel to New York City.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.

