Missing Hudson Valley Man Found Safe

Latest update

A Missing Person Alert issued Thursday night has been canceled after an 89-year-old man has been found.

Martin Szold of Eastchester has been located and is safe, the New York Public Safety Department said.

Update

The 89-year-old man (documented below) that has gone missing in Westchester may be in possession of a handgun, authorities said late Thursday night.

Residents are advised not to approach him if he is seen, but to call law enforcement authorities or 911.

More info below:

Original report

An area man has gone missing and the New York State Public Safety Department is asking for your help in finding him.

Martin Szold is an 89-year-old missing vulnerable adult with Alzheimer's disease who may be in need of medical attention.

He was last seen on New Rochelle Road in Eastchester at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 5.

He was driving a 2002 black Toyota Camry with New York registration BYK-7127 (similar to the one in the second image above).

He is 5-foot-11, 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing gray pants, a gray shirt, gray sweater and a gray ball cap.

