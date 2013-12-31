Missing Man's Body Pulled From Hudson River Near Nyack Beach Tops News

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. -- The identity of a man found floating in the Hudson River on Wednesday afternoon by a rower has been released. Click here to read the story.
Here are some of the other top stories of the week (click on the link to read the full story):
- A 29-year-old woman was nabbed shoplifting more than $2,000 worth of makeup by a store security guard at the Palisades Mall in Nyack, Clarkstown Police said.
- Orange & Rockland customers beware: there are scammers trying to ruin your holiday season.
- Jennifer Lind Angelus of River Vale, New Jersey says vulnerability she experienced in a 2013 highway crash made room for a magical romance with the hero who saved her -- her now-husband, Nick Angelus.
- Rockland County residents will be able to pay their 2018 tax bills early.
- A Spring Valley woman was able to get out of her car before it was hit by CSX train on the tracks in Congers.
