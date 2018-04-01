Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
news

Missing - Seen Her Or This Car?: Alert Issued For Airmont Woman

Daily Voice
Mary Capalbo Photo Credit: New York State Public Safety Department
Toyota C-HR crossover SUV Photo Credit: New York State Public Safety Department

A Missing Person Alert has been issued related to the disappearance of a 76-year-old Hudson Valley woman with dementia who may be in need of medical attention.

The 5-foot-3, 180-pound Mary Capalbo was last seen on South Lorna Lane in the Village of Airmont in Rockland County at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 3.

She was driving a red 2018 Toyota C-HR crossover SUV with New York registration HSL-2704. (See above.)

She may travel to Tallman in Rockland County or Ramsey, New Jersey, authorities said.

Anyone with information on Capalbo's whereabouts should call the Ramapo Town Police Department at (845) 357-2400 or 911.

You can share this story on Facebook by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.