Missing - Seen Her Or This Car?: Alert Issued For Airmont Woman

A Missing Person Alert has been issued related to the disappearance of a 76-year-old Hudson Valley woman with dementia who may be in need of medical attention.

The 5-foot-3, 180-pound Mary Capalbo was last seen on South Lorna Lane in the Village of Airmont in Rockland County at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 3.

She was driving a red 2018 Toyota C-HR crossover SUV with New York registration HSL-2704. (See above.)

She may travel to Tallman in Rockland County or Ramsey, New Jersey, authorities said.

Anyone with information on Capalbo's whereabouts should call the Ramapo Town Police Department at (845) 357-2400 or 911.

