More Charges Expected In Domestic Incident That Left Child Dead

As fingerpointing and accusations fly over the tragic death of little Gabriella Maria Boyd in Mamaroneck a week ago to the day, the woman behind all of the furor was charged with two counts of attempted murder in her hospital bed and the Westchester County district attorney says further charges could be coming.

The charges were in relation to injuries sustained by responding police officers when 28-year-old Cynthia Arce stabbed them during the incident on Saturday, April 28. Charges have yet to be filed in connection to the death of 2 1/2 year-old Gabriella.

Details of the nature of the injuries sustained by the child that prompted the police response have not yet been released. Officers performed life-saving measures on the toddler upon arrival and immediately called for an ambulance.

"We are awaiting the results of the autopsy of the child which could take weeks," Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino Jr. said. "Those results could have a major impact on the direction the case takes."

Scarpino said the case against Arce was called in Mamaroneck Village Court but was adjourned to May 17.

"The District Attorney’s Office continues to investigate the very serious charges which currently consist of two counts of aggravated attempted murder of two police officers and could result in additional charges," Scarpino said.

Police found the child severely injured around 1:30 p.m . April 28 when they received a 911 call from the home on Chestnut Avenue, Mamaroneck police said.

When officers attempted to aid the child, Arce stabbed two officers after a taser could not stop her attack and she was shot by another officer, police said.

Officer Osvaldo Ramos sustained a large laceration to his left hand and Officer Joseph Gaglione, who had fallen to the floor, sustained a wound to his foot, authorities said.

Much of the fingerpointing centers around the fact that the little girl's father, along with Mamaroneck police, had visited the home the day before with a court order to remove the child. But when Arce refused to turn over the child, police would not forcibly intervene.

Scarpino said those events will be the subject of an intensive review in the coming weeks and months.

"This is going to take weeks if not months if it’s to be done right," he said. "And this office is committed to getting justice for the child and family, as well as all others involved.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.