news

New Driver Crashes Into Airmont Home

A tow truck driver works to remove a car from the front of the house it hit.
A tow truck driver works to remove a car from the front of the house it hit. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A new driver lost control of the car and crashed into an Airmont home.

The incident took place around 4 p.m. Wednesday when the driver became confused and crashed a 2006 Toyota into the front area of the home on North Lorna Lane, said Ramapo Police.

There were no injuries and the car did not enter the house. The driver was not issued any tickets, police said.

