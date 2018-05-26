Contact Us
New Indian Point Siren Test Scheduled - Here's When

Indian Point will test its emergency sirens on Wednesday, May 30.
Indian Point will test its emergency sirens on Wednesday, May 30.

There will be a test of the Indian Point sirens in Westchester, Rockland, Putnam and Orange counties this week.

The siren blast is only a test. It's scheduled for Wednesday, May 30 at about 10:30 a.m.

If there were an emergency at the nuclear power plants, the sirens would be sounded continuously at full volume for four minutes, followed by an activation of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) on radio and television stations to broadcast important information and instructions.

The sirens are not a signal to evacuate, rather they are intended to alert the public to tune to an EAS radio or TV station for important information .

