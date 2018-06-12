New Scam Alert: Police Warn Rocklanders To Be Wary Of These Phone Calls

Police in Clarkstown are warning local residents to be wary of a phone scam that has made the rounds in Rockland County.

The Clarkstown Police Department issued an alert on Friday, warning of numerous frauds that town residents have both reported and fallen victim to in the area.

Most recently, a woman from Nanuet reported that she had received multiple phone calls from 1-800-945-2000, a number that appears on the Caller ID as “Chase Card Services.” The robocall recording says that the caller must type in your last four digits of their credit card number. The victim hung up the phone and called the 1-800 number back. It answers “Chase Card Services”.

Police said that the victim was suspicious so she called the Chase Credit Card Fraud protection number she has on her bill at home. They verified that the number she received a call from was not a valid Chase card service number.

Another issue the victim brought to our attention was that a separate phone call asked for your account information for account #4321. This is to trick you into thinking that they do have your account information.

“We have been aggressively investigating these frauds but most of the suspects are outside of the United States. The FBI and the IRS have been trying to bring these fugitives to justice and bring an end to their actions,” police noted. “Remember that no government agency demands payment with gift cards and any company demanding payment with a gift card should be considered suspect.”

