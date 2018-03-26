Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
New Square Gets $1M State Grant To Reconstruct Former Matzah Bakery

The historic New Rochelle Armory on East Main Street will receive a state grant for its renovation.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that more than $8 million has been awarded to six Hudson Valley municipalities as part of his Restore New York initiative.

Nearly $81 million was awarded to 71 municipalities statewide.

"Downtown communities are vital to keeping our economies thriving and to attracting businesses and families to put down their roots in New York," Cuomo said. "The Restore New York Communities Initiative recognizes communities teeming with potential and invests in their transformation and their future, and turns them into neighborhoods New Yorkers are proud to call home."

The grant breakdown for this region is:

-- City of Yonkers - $2.5 million to redevelopment Cottage Place Gardens, a severely distressed low-income public housing property. The project includes demolition and restoration of 16 vacant and blighted buildings, and the reconstruction of six buildings into new mixed-use developments.

-- City of New Rochelle -- $1 million for the rehabilitation of the New Rochelle Armory, including roof deconstruction, asbestos removal and interior finishes to fully overhaul the structure as part of the Echo Bay Waterfront Redevelopment.

-- Village of New Square -- $1 million for reconstruction of the former New Square Matzah Bakery at 11 Eisenhower Ave. The vacant, 10,000 square-foot building will be modernized with a first-floor bakery, and the second floor repurposed for eight offices.

-- Village of Port Chester -- $1 million or the 18 North Main Street building, in conjunction with a contiguous six-story tower, to be razed and replaced with a new five-story building that will be joined with 16 North Main St.

-- City of Poughkeepsie -- $1 million to rehabilitate the former Trolley Barn at 489 Main St. into an arts and cultural center with one unit of residential live/work space.

-- Village of Ellenville -- $750,000 for the demolition of a former diner at 127 South Main St. that has been vacant for over five years, and replacing it with a three story, 10,000 square-foot office building.

