New Video: Rescued Ramapo Raptor Transported For Treatment

Zak Failla
This video is about The Raptor Trust and saving a Cooper's Hawk.
This video is about The Raptor Trust and saving a Cooper's Hawk. Video Credit: Suzanne Mitchell
Members of the Ramapo Police Department have been busy this week rescuing injured birds in the area. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
Members of the Ramapo Police Department have been busy this week rescuing injured birds in the area. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A defenseless hawk with a broken wing that was rescued by police a Ramapo Police Officer this week in New Square has been transported to a “one-of-a-kind sanctuary” to be treated by an avian veterinarian who will release it back into the wild.

On Monday, Ramapo Police Officer Andres offered wildlife experts a hand in capturing a raptor, which had suffered a broken wing from an unknown incident. According to officials, following the incident, there were also children in the area throwing rocks at the defenseless bird.

After being taken into custody safely, the raptor was transported to The Raptor Trust in Millington, N.J., an organization that attempts to provide aid to birds in recovery when they suffer injuries.

Now safe at The Raptor Trust, the hawk is set to receive treatment on the broken wing, and eventually, if all goes to plan, it will be released into the wild. If his treatment doesn’t go well, The Raptor Trust has a separate sanctuary for birds that are ill-equipped to survive on their own in the wild.

