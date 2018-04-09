O&R Reimbursement Deadline Nears For Those Who Lost Power

Rockland and Orange County residents who were impacted by the rash of recent Nor’easters may see some relief on their upcoming utility bills.

Orange and Rockland Utilities announced that the deadline is nearing for customers impacted by the storm that left hundreds in the dark for days to receive rebates from the company for any food or prescription medication that may have spoiled during the storms.

Customers who lost power for three consecutive days or more during the March 2 and March 7 storms are eligible to receive credit on their bills. The deadline is Saturday, April 15. Customers may receive reimbursement of up to $225 or up to $215 with receipts. Business owners are also eligible for food spoilage reimbursements up to $10,200 with receipts.

“We regret that we were unable to provide reliable restoration times for many customers during these storms,” the company announced. “Orange and Rockland will reimburse customers for food and prescription medicine spoilage if they lost power for at least three consecutive days or more during the two nor'easters that slammed the region recently.”

Customers can find the reimbursement form here . Business owners can find theirs here . Physical forms can also be picked up at any Orange and Rockland business office.

