Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Power Line Falls, Causing Nanuet House Fire
news

O&R Reimbursement Deadline Nears For Those Who Lost Power

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The recent rash of Nor'easters devastated the Hudson Valley.
The recent rash of Nor'easters devastated the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: Emerald Tree and Shrub Care

Rockland and Orange County residents who were impacted by the rash of recent Nor’easters may see some relief on their upcoming utility bills.

Orange and Rockland Utilities announced that the deadline is nearing for customers impacted by the storm that left hundreds in the dark for days to receive rebates from the company for any food or prescription medication that may have spoiled during the storms.

Customers who lost power for three consecutive days or more during the March 2 and March 7 storms are eligible to receive credit on their bills. The deadline is Saturday, April 15. Customers may receive reimbursement of up to $225 or up to $215 with receipts. Business owners are also eligible for food spoilage reimbursements up to $10,200 with receipts.

“We regret that we were unable to provide reliable restoration times for many customers during these storms,” the company announced. “Orange and Rockland will reimburse customers for food and prescription medicine spoilage if they lost power for at least three consecutive days or more during the two nor'easters that slammed the region recently.”

Customers can find the reimbursement form here . Business owners can find theirs here . Physical forms can also be picked up at any Orange and Rockland business office.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.