Orange County Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing 13-Year-Old For Three Years

A 36-year-old Hudson Valley man has been charged with allegedly sexually abusing a child over the course of three years.

Ulrich Arlt of Walden in Orange County, was arrested following an investigation by the center that he was sexually abusing a 13-year-old New Paltz child, the Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center said.

The investigation revealed that Arlt sexually abused the child repeatedly over the course of approximately three years, the center said.

Arlt was arrested and charged on May 17 with sexual conduct against a child and remanded to Ulster County Jail in lieu of $60,000 cash bail, $120,000 property bond, the center said.

An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

The Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center was assisted by members of the Town of New Paltz Police Department and the New York State Police.

