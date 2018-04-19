Parent Of A Teen? Here's How To Screen For Substance Abuse, CDC Says

The Centers for Disease Control has released a guide to assist parents in helping teenagers avoid using or abusing substances such as alcohol of marijuana.

According to the CDC, “substance use by teens can have a big impact on their health and well-being. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), through a cooperative agreement with the CDC, developed a guide for implementing substance use screening in pediatric practices to help pediatricians address substance use concerns.”

The AAP recommends screening for substance use in children, starting at 9 years of age.

The guide states that alcohol, marijuana and tobacco are the substances more commonly used by teenagers. By senior year of high school, two-thirds of students have tried alcohol, and about half of the students used marijuana, while four in 10 have tried cigarettes. Additionally, two of 10 seniors stated they’ve used pills without a subscription.

According to the guide , substances can affect the growth and development of teenagers, may lead to risky behavior and could contribute to the development of adult health problems, including heart disease, high blood pressure and sleep disorders.

The entire guide can be found here.

