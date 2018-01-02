Partial Building Collapse At Rockland Apartment Complex

This story has been updated.

A resident of an apartment that partially collapsed earlier Thursday is being housed at a local hotel until repairs can be made to the side and roof of the complex.

The incident took place around 12:45 p.m. Thursday at the Middlewood Senior Citizen Apartment Complex, 80 N. Middletown Road, when part of a roof collapsed and penetrated the exterior wall of another apartment, said Clarkstown police Officer Peter Walker.

According to Walker, building officials believe the façade of an exterior wall had come loose from its foundation before hitting the other apartment. There were no injuries to any of the residents.

The Nanuet Fire Department is working with the Clarkstown fire and building inspectors to examine the structure.

