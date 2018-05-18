Pickup Truck Bursts Into Flames In Ramapo

Firefighters worked quickly to put out a blaze that fully engulfed a pickup truck in Spring Valley.

First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Lawrence Street and Memorial Park Drive on Sunday afternoon, where there was a report of a car fire, which was captured on video, which has more than 3,000 views in less than a day.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters quickly worked to knock down the flames, and the fire was put out within minutes. No injuries were reported, and it is not clear what caused the blaze, which destroyed the vehicle.

