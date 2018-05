Two passengers were hospitalized after a small plane crashed just north of I-84 Saturday morning in Orange County.

The crash occurred just before 9:30 a.m. when a yellow Aeronca 7AC aircraft crashed into the woods just after takeoff from Randall Airport in Middletown.

The condition of the two has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

