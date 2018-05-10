Police Seek Public's Help In Search For Three Missing NJ Teens

Police are seeking the public's help seeking three New Jersey teenagers who were last spotted in Bloomfield.

The trio of friends believed to be together are:

Ulises Yance, 16

Alex Lopez, 15

Alexa Arenas, 15

Yance and Lopez were last seen Wednesday and Arenas was last seen Thursday, police said.

Yance's father said $8,000 in cash was stolen, and a friend told police the three friends could have possibly fled to New Mexico.

Anyone with information can call the Bloomfield Police Department at 201-680-4141.

