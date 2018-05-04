Port Authority Police Sup't Abruptly Retires After Limbaugh's Escort Claim

Port Authority Police Superintendent Michael Fedorko retired suddenly Monday, nearly a month after Rush Limbaugh publicly claimed he gave him a VIP escort from New Jersey to Manhattan, according to multiple reports .

The agency's announcement did not mention the April 12 incident, which came to light the following day when Limbaugh bragged about the lights-and-sirens escort on his radio show.

Port Authority confirmed the incident is under investigation in a new NJ.com report . Fedorko's retirement is effective Monday at 5 p.m., reports say.

Caren Z. Turner, the former Port Authority Police Commissioner, resigned last month after dashcam footage captured her cursing at and attempting to bully a pair of Tenafly police officers who pulled her daughter and friends over during a routine traffic stop.

