Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Road Resurfacing Starts In Rockland
news

Port Authority Police Sup't Abruptly Retires After Limbaugh's Escort Claim

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Port Authority top cop Michael Fedorko retired Monday pending an investigation he allegedly provided Rush Limbaugh with a police escort from a New Jersey airport to NYC last month.
Port Authority top cop Michael Fedorko retired Monday pending an investigation he allegedly provided Rush Limbaugh with a police escort from a New Jersey airport to NYC last month. Photo Credit: Port Authority/Wikipedia

Port Authority Police Superintendent Michael Fedorko retired suddenly Monday, nearly a month after Rush Limbaugh publicly claimed he gave him a VIP escort from New Jersey to Manhattan, according to multiple reports .

The agency's announcement did not mention the April 12 incident, which came to light the following day when Limbaugh bragged about the lights-and-sirens escort on his radio show.

Port Authority confirmed the incident is under investigation in a new NJ.com report . Fedorko's retirement is effective Monday at 5 p.m., reports say.

Caren Z. Turner, the former Port Authority Police Commissioner, resigned last month after dashcam footage captured her cursing at and attempting to bully a pair of Tenafly police officers who pulled her daughter and friends over during a routine traffic stop.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.