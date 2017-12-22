Ramapo Allowing Residents To Pre-Pay Taxes Following Tax Reform Bill

RAMAPO, N.Y. -- In response to the tax reform bill signed into law, incoming Ramapo Supervisor Michael Specht announced residents will be able to prepay their taxes beginning Dec. 28.

State and local property taxes will be capped at $10,000 as part of the new legislation. For some residents, pre-paying their 2018 property tax bill before New Year’s could allow them to deduct their property taxes in their 2017 filings, the town said.

The town will have extra staff on duty during business hours on Thursday and Friday.

“Our residents are rightfully concerned that the misguided tax bill passed by President Trump and Republicans in Congress will eliminate tax deductions they have come to rely upon,” said Specht. “For any residents who have been advised by their financial planners to help offset the impact of this tax bill by pre-paying their 2018 taxes, we will do everything we can to help."

