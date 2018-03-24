Contact Us
Breaking News: Suffern To Experience Temporary Water Disruption Due To Maintenance Work
Ramapo Police Help Rescue Raptor Following Sunday Swan Save

Zak Failla
Members of the Ramapo Police Department have been busy this week rescuing injured birds in the area. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
The Ramapo Police Department offered an assist in saving a swan.
The Ramapo Police Department offered an assist in saving a swan. Video Credit: Ramapo Police

Members of the Ramapo Police Department continue showcasing their multitude of talents, proving that officers are adept at helping every member of the community.

For the second time this week, officers offered an assist to an injured bird in the area, following their swan save on Sunday night after the animal had been struck by a car and broke its leg.

On Monday, officers offered wildlife experts a hand in capturing a raptor, which had suffered a broken wing from an unknown incident. After helping corral the raptor - also known as a bird of prey - police were able to cage the bird, which has since been transported to the Valley Cottage Animal Hospital for treatment on the broken wing.

For more on Sunday's swan rescue, check this Daily Voice report, including a video.

