Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Rampo Honored As Safest Place To Live In New York

Sam Barron
Sam Barron
Ramapo was named the safest place to live in New York.
RAMAPO, N.Y. -- It's a good day to live in Ramapo.

The National Council of Home Safety and Security and SafeHome.org have named Ramapo the safest place to live in New York. SafeHome also named Ramapo the fourth safest place to live in the United States.

National Council and SafeHome used a variety of data sources and a combination of the FBI's latest report of how many and what types of crimes occur,crime trends and other data points such as law enforcement officer ratio, demographics, population density, unemployment rate, income, education level etc. to come up with their scoring.

“Ramapo has a thriving law-abiding population. The crime rate is extremely low for such a large town. We also owe much gratitude to our professional, expertly trained police force led by Chief Brad Weidel,” said Ramapo Supervisor Michael B. Specht.

