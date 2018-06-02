Report: Ex-Wife's Family May Drop Lawsuit If Durst Reveals Location Of Body

The family of former Westchester resident Robert Durst’s ex-wife - who is accused of killing - have offered to drop a $100 million lawsuit against the real estate heir if he reveals the location of her body.

Durst - whose life and case was made famous by the HBO miniseries “The Jinx” - has been accused of killing his first wife, Kathleen “Kathie” Durst after she suddenly disappeared in New York in 1982. Her body has never been located.

According to multiple reports, attorneys working on behalf Kathie’s family have offered to drop the 2015 lawsuit in exchange for information regarding the whereabouts of the body.

Kathleen Durst disappeared from the couple's South Salem home after an argument in 1982 and according to New York State Police investigator Joseph C. Becerra, both his division and the Westchester District Attorney's office are still looking into her disappearance, The New York Times reported.

“Just to be 100 percent clear if, in the next 48 hours, Durst or one of his co-defendants tells us where he dumped Kathie’s body so we can retrieve it, we would immediately drop this lawsuit against him,” family attorney Bob Abrams told the New York Post last week.

Durst, a Scarsdale High School graduate, remains in prison in Los Angeles on murder charges. He has also been linked to several other murders, outside of his first wife. Since his arrest, he has denied the charges.

He was arrested a day after HBO's documentary aired, during which Durst was caught on air muttering under his breath, “what the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course” at the conclusion of the final episode.

