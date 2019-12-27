Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: ID Released For Body Pulled From Hudson River Near Ramapo
news

Rockland Allowing Residents To Prepay 2018 Property Taxes

Sam Barron
Facebook @sambarrondv Email me Read More Stories
Rockland County Sheriff's Officer Steven Perry prepares to deliver the 2018 tax warrants to Rockland's five towns.
Rockland County Sheriff's Officer Steven Perry prepares to deliver the 2018 tax warrants to Rockland's five towns. Photo Credit: Contributed

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. -- Rockland County residents will be able to pay their 2018 tax bills early.

Rockland County Legislators voted 13-0 Wednesday to approve the tax warrants necessary for Clarkstown, Haverstraw, Orangetown, Ramapo and Stony Point to accept early payments of some 2018 taxes.

The tax warrants are being hand-delivered by the Sheriff’s Office and will allow the towns to accept the tax payments.

“It’s totally understandable that local property owners want to take advantage of any tax savings possible,” Legislator Chairman Toney Earl said. " I hope this effort will help ease some of the financial pain that these new federal rules are sure to inflict on Rockland County.”

Taxpayers in New York have been looking to prepay their 2018 taxes since the new tax reform bill capped the state and local tax deduction at $10,000, which many say will negatively impact high tax states like New York.

The county said property owners should contact their local town assessors and receivers of taxes for more information, including acceptable payment methods and office hours. Property owners who pay their taxes through an escrow account should contact their lenders, the county said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.