Rockland Allowing Residents To Prepay 2018 Property Taxes

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. -- Rockland County residents will be able to pay their 2018 tax bills early.

Rockland County Legislators voted 13-0 Wednesday to approve the tax warrants necessary for Clarkstown, Haverstraw, Orangetown, Ramapo and Stony Point to accept early payments of some 2018 taxes.

The tax warrants are being hand-delivered by the Sheriff’s Office and will allow the towns to accept the tax payments.

“It’s totally understandable that local property owners want to take advantage of any tax savings possible,” Legislator Chairman Toney Earl said. " I hope this effort will help ease some of the financial pain that these new federal rules are sure to inflict on Rockland County.”

Taxpayers in New York have been looking to prepay their 2018 taxes since the new tax reform bill capped the state and local tax deduction at $10,000, which many say will negatively impact high tax states like New York.

The county said property owners should contact their local town assessors and receivers of taxes for more information, including acceptable payment methods and office hours. Property owners who pay their taxes through an escrow account should contact their lenders, the county said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.