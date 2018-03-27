Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
news

Rockland Among NY Counties With Lowest Unemployment Rate

Rockland Among NY Counties With Lowest Unemployment Rate

Putnam, Dutchess and Rockland counties reported some of the lowest unemployment rates in New York State.
Putnam, Dutchess and Rockland counties enjoyed some of New York state's lowest unemployment rates, according to the latest report from the state Labor Department.

Putnam, Dutchess and Rockland each ranked among the state's 12 counties-- all with the lowest jobless rate, at 5 percent.

