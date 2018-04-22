Rockland County Exec: Pay, Or Take Your Strays Elsewhere, Spring Valley

Rockland County Executive Ed Day and the Hi-Tor Animal Care Center’s Board of Directors are going to battle with Spring Valley officials after they failed to pass a resolution that would include their share of costs related to animal control.

If Spring Valley refuses to pay their part, Board President Debbie DiBernardo said that Hi-Tor will no longer accept animals brought into the shelter by the Village of Spring Valley Police Department. Spring Valley residents bringing stray animals to the facility will be charged $750 for dogs and $500 for cats to be admitted to the shelter.

The potential ban on Spring Valley strays will begin on May 1 if village officials refuse to pass a resolution executing the Inter-Municipal Agreement between the Village and the County of Rockland for Hi-Tor animal control.

“Using actual numbers based on our animal intake and expenses versus revenue sources, we determined what our shortfall was,” she said. “Based on the intake of animals from each municipality, we assessed a dollar amount to each and that became the basis of animal control costs. Our point of view is that it is simple mathematics.”

Day said that the shelter - which is building a new, $2 million facility in Pomona - charges each of Rockland’s municipalities based on what services are provided to each.

Day also noted that if “Spring Valley does not pass this agreement Rockland will seek to recover the $22,684 that they owe for the animals that have been brought to this county facility so far, this year. It is unconscionable that the Village Board is refusing to pay their fair share and I call on them to do the right thing for their residents, both human and animal alike,” at a press conference on Wednesday, amid the barks of rescue dogs.

The County Executive noted that if Spring Valley does not comply, they will soon be required to construct their own animal shelter, at the cost of potentially millions to taxpayers.

“The Village of Spring Valley is shirking their duty to their residents and animals,” he said. “Their actions by not passing an Inter-Municipal agreement is a detriment to the lives residents and to the county as a whole. It compromises our public health and safety.”

Their inability (to pay), or refusal to do so, is simply pathetic. I can think of no other word better to describe this ongoing political dysfunction. Once again, dysfunction reigns supreme within this village and now it will take a financial toll on village residents. One they do not need.”

