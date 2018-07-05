Rockland Man Offered Immigrants Green Cards For Cash, Police Say

An area man has been accused of posing as a federal agent and conning undocumented immigrants out of cash by saying he could get them legal residency documents for a fee.

Marko Nikac, 48, was arrested in Rockland County on the morning of Thursday, July 5, at his home in Congers following a two-month investigation by Westchester County Police detectives.

Nikac allegedly promised “Green Cards” (United States Resident Alien Cards) in exchange for cash to undocumented immigrants in Mount Kisco, according to a press release issued by the office of George Latimer, Westchester County Executive.

The scam was uncovered when one of the victims described to a retired police officer he knows how he and two of his friends had paid a combined $9,000 to Nikac for three United States Resident Alien Cards.

Nikac had promised the cards would be delivered within three months. After the time passed and the cards were not delivered, the three asked Nikac for their money back.

After initially threatening the men with deportation, Nikac eventually returned $2,000.

Nikac was charged with felony criminal impersonation, grand larceny and misdemeanor scheme to defraud.

The charges should serve to illustrate to undocumented immigrants that they may report crimes committed against them to police without fear of immigration enforcement action against them, Acting Westchester County Police Commissioner Martin McGlynn said.

Anyone who is a victim or who knows of such victims are asked to contact Westchester County Police at (914)864-7819 or dps-rtc@westchestergov.com.

